Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

STER stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

