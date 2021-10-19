Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 264,995 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $78,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

