Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 279,216 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $80,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 927.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 615,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 555,150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

