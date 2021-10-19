The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 429,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

