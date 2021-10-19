Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Drops By 20.4%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 749,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Banner has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

