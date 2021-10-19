Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Drops By 21.7%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

