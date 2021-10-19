Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $505,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $533,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

