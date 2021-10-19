Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.73% of Ashland Global worth $516,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ashland Global by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

