Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 116,129 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $523,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

