Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $205,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.71 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

