BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,983,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $66,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

