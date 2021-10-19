Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.