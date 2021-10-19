Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYC opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

