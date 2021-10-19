SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

KTB stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

