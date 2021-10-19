3,000 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

