Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

