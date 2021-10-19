Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.