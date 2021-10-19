Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $805.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

