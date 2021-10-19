Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $89,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Meritage Homes by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

