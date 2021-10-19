Fmr LLC Buys 6,981 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,323,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $93,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

