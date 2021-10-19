Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $97,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.