Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

