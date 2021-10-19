Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of American Woodmark worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in American Woodmark by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

