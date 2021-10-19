Fmr LLC Sells 21,491 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $101,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.32.

