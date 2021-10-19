Fmr LLC Has $104.85 Million Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $104,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

