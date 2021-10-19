The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

