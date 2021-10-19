JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 45,089 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

