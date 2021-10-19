Fmr LLC Has $110 Million Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,006,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Evelo Biosciences worth $110,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

