Fmr LLC Buys 43,703 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

