Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.53 Million Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 215,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

