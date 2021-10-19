Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 670 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 79.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a PE ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

