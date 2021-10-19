Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 223,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ebix by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ebix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

