ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

