ProShare Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,431 shares of company stock worth $33,035,670 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

