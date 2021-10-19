Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $91,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.