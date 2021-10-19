Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

