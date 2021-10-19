ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

