ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,254 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

