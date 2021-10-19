Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $102.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

