Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

ZNTL opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

