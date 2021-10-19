Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.75 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.75 ($83.24) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €57.33 ($67.45) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day moving average is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.