BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,273 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

