Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.5 days.

CTOUF stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.