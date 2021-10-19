ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Schrödinger by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 45.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

