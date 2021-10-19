Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.0 days.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

