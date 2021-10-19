China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.4 days.

OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

