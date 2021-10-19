-$0.07 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

