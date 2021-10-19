Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

