The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

RVMD stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

