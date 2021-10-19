The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

INFN opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

